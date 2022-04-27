Minister of Transportation Kamel Al-Wazir discussed on Tuesday with Chairperson of the Suez Canal Authority Osama Rabie ways of cooperating to build an Egyptian fleet of bulk ships and auxiliary units to transport Egyptian exports and imports.

Both officials discussed ways to implement the national project in cooperation between the ministry, the Suez Canal Authority, and the concerned authorities, such as the Red Sea Ports Authority, and in partnership with private sector companies, provided that the project is carried out under the supervision of one of the global consulting offices to meet the need to transport Egyptian exports and imports through the fleet.

Al-Wazir stressed that it is important to develop shipbuilding activity in Egypt in terms of building auxiliary marine units of tugs, boats, and others to meet the needs of various ports and building large bulk ships to be used in transporting Egyptian exports.

For his part, Rabie affirmed the authority’s keenness to maximise the benefit from its arsenals and subsidiaries to diversify sources of income and preserve the authority’s assets.

He added that the Suez Maritime Shipyard Company is studying the expansion of shipbuilding activity as well as adding new activities such as underwater repair activity.

Al-Wazir was also acquainted with the capabilities of the floating dock in the Suez Maritime Shipyard Company, which is classified as one of the largest floating docks in the Middle East.

It is worth noting that the Suez Maritime Shipyard Company is one of the oldest shipyards in the world, as it was established in 1866 and has contributed to the implementation of many national projects.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

