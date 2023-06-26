Cairo - Egypt’s index of manufacturing and extractive industries, excluding crude oil and petroleum products, declined by 8.44% to 99.33 (initial) in April 2023 from 108.49 (final) last March.

The manufacture of basic metals reached 77.67 during April, higher by 31.98% than 58.85 in March 2023, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) data.

Meanwhile, the manufacture of transport equipment jumped by 8.11% to 128.60 in April 2023 from 118.95 in March during the same year.

The Arab Republic witnessed a 25.73% drop in the manufacture of electrical equipment to 103.61 last April, compared to 130.27 in March 2023. This is due to the lack of raw materials for the product.

On a monthly basis, the manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and preparations retreated by 20.66% to 92.50 during April 2023 from 116.59.

