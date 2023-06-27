Egypt - The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) has released data showing that Egypt’s manufacturing and extractive industries index decreased by 8.44% in April 2023.

The index, which excludes crude oil and petroleum products, reached 99.33 in April 2023, compared to 108.49 in March 2023.

The decrease was driven by a decline in the manufacture of electrical equipment, which fell by 25.73%, and the manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations, which fell by 20.66%.

However, there were some sectors that saw an increase in production, including the manufacture of basic metals, which rose by 31.98%, and the manufacture of transport equipment, which rose by 8.11%.

CAPMAS attributed the decrease in the manufacturing and extractive industries index to a number of factors, including the lack of raw materials, the availability of stocks of products, and the impact of the war in Ukraine.

The agency said that it will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on the index in the coming months.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).