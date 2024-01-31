Egypt - The Industrial Modernization Center (IMC) is committed to supporting emerging national companies by promoting local manufacturing, which the state strongly supports, to enhance the competitiveness of products and reduce imports, according to its head Doaa Salima.

Salima met with the Egyptian Federation of Investors Associations (EFIA) on Tuesday and discussed the role of the IMC in connecting industry with academia, by collaborating with national research centers and universities, to utilize the research findings in industrial processes.

The meeting also explored the available investment opportunities and the challenges faced by the industrial sector and highlighted the efforts of the Ministry of Trade and Industry, represented by the IMC, to address the issues of investors and the industrial community.

This is in line with the political leadership’s directives to unify and coordinate the efforts of all state institutions with investors and the industrial sector.

