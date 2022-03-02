ArabFinance: Egyptian cement exports jumped by 151% year-on-year (YoY) in 2021, Al Mal News reported, citing a recent report by the Export Council for Building Materials, Refractory, and Metallurgy Industries (ECBM).

Cement exports recorded $456 million last year, compared to $182 million in 2020, according to the report.

The increase in the country’s exports was driven by higher demand for Egyptian cement, Medhat Stefanos, Chairman of the Cement Division of the Federation of Egyptian Industries said.

Moreover, Stefanos pointed out that local cement producers are focusing on expansion in Africa.

It is worth noting that the construction materials sector’s exports rose by 5% to $6.53 billion in 2021 from $6.25 billion in 2020.

