The Minister of Trade and Industry, Ahmed Samir, has issued Resolution No. 493/2023 to amend the requirements for granting licences to industrial establishments, as stated in Ministerial Resolution No. 461 of 2018.

The Saturday decree increased the construction ratios for industrial projects from 40% to 65-70% of the total land area, according to the list of construction percentages for industrial fields in the decree.

The Chairperson of the Industrial Development Authority, Nahed Youssef, said that the amendments were in response to the investors’ demands and the sector’s needs. The amendments aimed to optimize the use of industrial project land area by expanding industrial fields horizontally and increasing productivity, in line with the industrial development plans.

She added: “The decree also facilitated the industrial investors by allowing a free height of 15 meters for concrete buildings and trusses in the approved industrial zones in the governorates and new cities, provided that they comply with the height restrictions set by the Armed Forces Operations Authority and the Civil Aviation Authority.”

She explained that for cases where the industry’s technical assets required a higher height, a technical committee formed by the Industrial Development Authority would approve the required height, based on the industry’s needs, after completing the documents and inspection, without any additional fees or charges for the land or other services. This was conditional on following the stipulated height restrictions.

Youssef indicated that the decision granted a grace period of 5 years for establishments that had an operating licence to manufacture prosthetic limbs, devices, and mobility aids, and a grace period of one year for those that manufactured medical supplies, devices, and diagnostic reagents, to reconcile their situation. The grace periods would start from the first of next January.

