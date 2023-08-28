Egypt - The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) released on Sunday the preliminary data of the production index of manufacturing and extractive industries for June 2023.

CAPMAS said that it has updated the methodology of the index using the base year 2012/2013 and the main categories of industrial activity according to the International Standard Industrial Classification (ISIC). The index also uses the monthly producer prices based on 2012/2013 since January 2020.

The production index of manufacturing and extractive industries (excluding crude oil and petroleum products) reached 103.21 in June 2023, compared to 104.71 in May 2023, recording a decrease of 1.43%.

The production index of computer, electronic, and optical products increased by 32.81% in June 2023, reaching 98.37, compared to 74.07 in May 2023, due to the market demand.

The production index of basic metals increased by 4.16% to 59.59 in June 2023, compared to 57.21 in May 2023, due to high demand in the market.

