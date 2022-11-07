Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the UAE outside oil and gas, today (November 7) launched EGA Ramp-Up, a programme that is aimed at fostering the next generation of entrepreneurs whose businesses will grow the economy and create new job opportunities.

EGA Ramp-Up will provide practical support and coaching to entrepreneurs developing businesses that contribute to sustainability, new technology, the development of human capital, and social advancement.

Entrepreneurship is one of the top priorities of the UAE and an important pillar of the 2071 Centennial plan. The National Agenda for Entrepreneurship and SMEs aims to make the country a destination of choice for global entrepreneurship by 2031, said a statement from the Emirati group.

The programme aims to attract hundreds of aspiring and recently established entrepreneurs to a series of informative online courses on effective entrepreneurship.

The programme will work even more closely with the most promising start-ups, providing mentoring support from a global network of experts. Start-ups aligned with EGA’s strategic objectives will be assessed for their eligibility to receive cash rewards and opportunities for collaboration with the group, it stated.

CEO Abdulnasser Bin Kalban said: "EGA has contributed to economic diversification and growth for more than 40 years, and we have both the opportunity and the responsibility to support today’s entrepreneurs as they start their businesses."

"EGA Ramp-Up is our response – a programme that will support entrepreneurs to develop businesses that are successful and benefit society. Our ultimate goal is that some these new companies become suppliers to EGA, as we further localise our own procurement," he added.

EGA has partnered with C3 to deliver the programme. C3 is a UAE-based social enterprise that supports entrepreneurs across the region to unlock their growth potential and maximise their positive impact on the community and the environment.

Applications for the EGA Ramp-Up programme are now open and will close on January 27.

