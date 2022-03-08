RIYADH: AL TAIF, an EDGE Group entity, has signed a contract to develop 413 enhanced power distribution units, PDU for NIMR, and install them into their vehicles.

PDUs are designed to distribute power from a military vehicle’s auxiliary battery to various electrical systems.

To ensure short lead times, AL TAIF has already established a dedicated assembly line for their rapid production, delivery, and installation.

“We are proud to build productive synergies with NIMR under EDGE Group by installing our enhanced PDUs into their combat-proven vehicles,” said Saif Al-Dahbashi, chief executive officer of AL TAIF.

Abri du Plessis, chief executive officer of NIMR said: “We are pleased to benefit from AL TAIF’s wide-ranging expertise in this area while also leveraging the benefits of interoperability within EDGE Group.”

