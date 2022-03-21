ArabFinance: Egyptian extruded aluminum producer Delemar Aluminum is set to hold a general assembly meeting before the end of 2022 to discuss a potential initial public offering (IPO) on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) in 2023, Delemar’s CEO Mahmoud Haroun said, according to Hapi Journal.

The company has acquired a plot of land in the glass complex in Sadat City to build a new factory on a total area of 60,000 square meters (sqm) with EGP 750 million worth of investments, Haroun added.

The project will be executed in two phases, the first of which will start before the end of the year with up to EGP 600 million in costs, Haroun noted.

Delemar’s new factory is planned to be completed within 36 months, Haroun said, adding that 85% of the project’s costs will be covered by the company’s resources, while 15% will be covered by loans, Haroun said.

The top official announced that Delemar received EGP 150 financing from banks to procure raw material whose prices jumped 40%.