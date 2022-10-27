ABU DHABI - Borouge Plc has announced that it collaborated with Ravago, a leader in recycling polyolefin raw materials, to produce and market sustainable solutions for its customers.

This enables Borouge to tap into a growing market of enhanced by-products in the MENA region, while helping lower the carbon footprint of manufacturing applications.

By-products occur in all manufacturing processes. The collaboration with Ravago involves the sorting and filtering of by-product polymers, which are then reprocessed, before recompounding them for sale to customers for use in value add manufacturing applications.

Maitha Al Marashi, Acting Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Borouge commented, “Borouge is a responsible company and committed to providing more competitive and sustainable solutions for its customers. Following the success of the first phase of our collaboration, we are assessing the addition of post-consumer recyclates (PCR) to the reprocessed by-products - enabling Borouge to further expand its MENA portfolio of circular solutions, while promoting higher recyclability in end-use products.”

The next phase of the collaboration will explore the addition of post-consumer recyclates, polymers that have been recycled to be reused in sustainable end-products. Combining reprocessed by-products and recyclates supports the development of highly recyclable end-use products.

Through the collaboration, Borouge is enhancing the quality of its by-products, reducing carbon emissions and promoting the adoption of more responsible manufacturing processes by customers.

The Company currently sells its by-product polymers, which take the form of powder or pellets, to a third-party for use in less demanding manufacturing processes. The reprocessed by-products were used in a Borouge customer testing programme to manufacture value add plastic pallets used by logistics and supply chain providers and advanced packaging solutions like rigid and flexible packaging.

In 2021, Borouge became one of the first petrochemical companies to enter the mechanical recycling sector, establishing strategic agreements with industry partners to explore using recyclates for value-added applications in the Asia-Pacific region.