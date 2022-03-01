Riyadh – Mubasher: Arabian Cement Company achieved net profits after Zakat and tax of SAR 161.5 million in 2021, down by 12.6% from SAR 184.9 million in 2020.

Earnings per share declined to SAR 1.62 in 2021 from SAR 1.85 million in the previous year, according to the financial results on Monday.

Arabian Cement generated revenues worth SAR 1.03 billion last year, higher by 18.49% than SAR 871.90 million in 2020.

Meanwhile, the company’s board recommended a cash dividend worth SAR 1.50 per share for the second half (H2) of 2021.

The cement manufacturer would pay SAR 150 million, representing 15% of the capital, as dividends for 100 million eligible shares.

The company will disclose the eligibility and distribution dates at a later time.

During the first nine months (9M) of 2021, Arabian Cement recorded net profits of SAR 138.2 million, up from SAR 131.6 million in 9M-20.

