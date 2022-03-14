Riyadh – Mubasher: Alwasail Industrial Company has registered net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 30.39 million last year, a leap of 9.89% from SAR 27.65 million in 2020.

The company’s revenues inched up by 0.89% year-on-year (YoY), reaching SAR 303.75 million in 2021 from SAR 301.06 million in 2020, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

Moreover, the earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 1.22 last year from SAR 1.11 in 2020.

On the other hand, the company’s board announced a cash dividend distribution of SAR 0.50 per share for 2021.

Alwasail will pay out cash dividends of a total of SAR 12.50 million, representing 5% of the capital, for SAR 25 million eligible shares.

It worth noting that in January, Alwasail was officially listed on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

