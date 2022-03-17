MANAMA: Alba was honoured for its quality safety measures in place and commitment to the well- being of its staff.

It received the International Safety Award 2022, by the British Safety Council’s in recognition of its commitment to keeping its workforce safe and healthy during the calendar year of 2021.

“2021 was truly a golden year in many aspects as we kept our human capital safe amidst the Covid-19 crisis and closed the year with more than 20 million safe working hours without lost time injuries (LTI),” said Alba’s chief executive Ali Al Baqali.

He stated the company is steering towards 24 million safe working hours without LTI.

