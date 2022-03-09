Riyadh – Mubasher: Al Kathiri Holding Company logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 8.73 million in 2021, down 9.55% from SAR 9.65 million in 2020.

The company’s revenues grew by 23.30% to SAR 128.77 million in 2021 from SAR 104.43 million in 2020, according to the financial results on Tuesday.

Moreover, the earnings per share stood at SAR 0.75 in 2021, compared to SAR 0.84 in 2020.

It is worth noting that during the first half (H1) of 2021, the company achieved net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 7.30 million, compared to SAR 2.33 million in H1-20.

