Ajwa for Food Industries Egypt registered standalone net losses after tax of EGP 4.266 million in 2023, against net profits of EGP 8.740 million in 2022, the firm stated on March 25th.

Nevertheless, the company garnered EGP 392.633 million in standalone revenues last year, up from EGP 205.972 million the year before.

Ajwa is an Egypt-based company that operates in the manufacture and export of cooking oils and ghee.

