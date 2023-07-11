The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and NWTN Inc., an eco-conscious mobility technology company bringing passenger-centric green premium mobility solutions to the world, have inked an agreement to train and provide job opportunities for UAE talent and develop the automotive industry as well as green economy.

NWTN plans to build an integrated production line and expand its factory in Abu Dhabi in accordance with the highest industrial and sustainable standards. The Industrial Development Bureau (IDB), the ADDED’s arm to develop the industrial sector, and NWTN will cooperate to provide necessary training and professional development opportunities to Emirati talent, ensuring their successful integration into NWTN group companies.

The two parties will also accelerate the development of modern automotive industry and means of transportation in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, foster an innovation community to contribute positively to automotive technology, and strengthen green economy’s frameworks.

They will explore cooperation opportunities in advanced technologies, innovation, creativity, and research and development (R&D) in transportation industries which is one of the subsectors targeted by the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy.

Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, Under-Secretary of ADDED, attended the signing ceremony of the agreement, which was signed by Arafat Al Yafei, Executive Director of the Industrial Development Bureau (IDB), and Mohammad Rashid Al Hafi, from NWTN.

The agreement is part of ADDED’s initiatives to deliver the objectives of Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy (ADIS), launched in June 2022, to strengthen the emirate’s position as the region’s most competitive industrial hub.

ADDED is ramping up its efforts to develop, attract, and upskill human capital in the industrial sector to meet the rising demand for highly skilled, knowledge-based jobs as well as enhancing green economy practices and Industry 4.0 technologies to drive Abu Dhabi’s transition towards a smart, circular, and sustainable economy.

Al Yafei said, “This agreement with NWTN is part of our efforts to enhance Abu Dhabi’s competitiveness, equip talent with necessary skills, and develop automotive and transportation industry in line with the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Industrial strategy. As talent development is a top priority for us, we are pleased to collaborate with NWTN to train and create new opportunities for Emirati talent and to drive innovation in the industrial sector. We believe this step will help in attracting new quality investments to benefit from growth opportunities in Abu Dhabi’s manufacturing sector”.

Paul Lin, President of Automotive at NWTN, said, “We are excited about the prospects of expanding our operations in Abu Dhabi and contributing to the growth of the auto industry. This partnership aligns with our commitment to both local talent development and technological advancement.”