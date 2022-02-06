Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly held a meeting on Sunday to follow up on the implementation of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) and the development of the surrounding area.

The meeting was attended by several members of the cabinet along with officials responsible for the implementation and operation of the project

Madbouly also reviewed the building of sun boats as well as followed up on preparations to display the archeological pieces that will be included in this giant archeological monument.

He added that he is keen to follow up on the continuous work of developing the area around the GEM, including following up on the progress of work in developing the Sphinx Airport and the quick completion of the work of the two metro stations in the area.

The PM stressed the importance of completing the management and operation contracts for this cultural project so that the responsible company will be 100% ready at the specified time.

He also emphasised the need to adhere to the deadlines set for the completion of the work in accordance with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisis mandate while stressing the importance of prioritising quality.

For his part, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled El-Anany noted that the hotels surrounding the museum are also intensifying their efforts to develop themselves.

Furthermore, Supervisor to the GEM Atef Moftah said that work on the project was completed in terms of the outer area as well as the implementation of the Obelisk Square, the Great Hall, and the Great Stairway, while the finishing touches are being applies to the Great Staircase.

Moftah also presented the implementation of insurance systems and the operation of the GEM, which have reached advanced stages.

He also presented the executive position of the Solar Boat Museum.

The procedures for operating museum services, investment areas in the surrounding area and commercial units, and preparations for the opening were also reviewed.

Assistant to the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Al-Tayeb Abbas also said that the museums display halls are currently 99.8% complete and the main exhibition halls have already been completed.

2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).