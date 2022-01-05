Muscat - The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates - Madayn, represented by Sur Industrial City, has signed a usufruct agreement with Bisham Real Estate Company to establish an integrated workforce township in Sur Industrial City at a value touching RO16 million.

The project, which will be developed on an area exceeding 180,000 sqm, will be divided into three categories, each with its distinctive standards and specifications.

In addition to a variety of accommodation options, the project will also include other services such as gyms and a shopping center.

Phase one of the project is expected to be completed within 36 months and will accommodate 5,600 workers. Moreover, the project will provide 300 direct job opportunities.

It should be pointed out that Madayn is implementing several vital projects in Sur Industrial City as work is underway in executing infrastructure development projects at a total value of more than RO 12 million, which will be completed by the beginning of the second half of 2022.

This project aims at providing the necessary infrastructure to meet the needs of the current investors and attract new local and foreign investments. The project includes the construction of 17 km length of the water network, 14 km of sewage network, 10.6 km of road network, 6.8 km of water drainage channels, two wastewater storage tanks with a total capacity of 1230 m3, and water tanks.

Additionally, Madalyn has floated a tender for pre-qualification of consulting companies, and offers have been received from 18 companies. The analysis and evaluation process of these offers is underway and it is hoped that the project will be completed during the second half of 2022.

The project aims at updating the masterplan of the industrial city including identifying suitable locations for heavy industries, service paths, and locations for infrastructure facilities, in addition to conducting a hydrological study for wadi paths, identifying their size and drainage and protection schemes, and creating additional leasable areas.