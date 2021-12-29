PHOTO
ArabFinance: The initial public offering (IPO) of around 45.8% of Macro Group Pharmaceuticals shares on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) is projected to take place before January 23rd, 2022, Chairman of the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) Mohamed Omran told CNBC Arabia.
It is worth noting that Omran previously announced that the FRA registered three companies to pave the way for their listing on the EGX.
The companies are namely Macro Group Pharmaceuticals, Nahr El khair for Development, Investment, and Environmental Service, and Industrial and Engineering Projects Co.
