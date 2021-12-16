Beirut- Lebanon's central bank will start selling U.S. dollars to commercial anks at the rate of its foreign exchange platform, Sayrafa, a statement from the bank said on Thursday.

The bank will also allow depositors to convert the Lebanese pounds they withdraw from their dollar deposits back into dollars also at the Sayrafa rate, the statement added.

Depositors have been locked out of their dollar accounts since Lebanon's financial crisis hit in late 2019 and can only withdraw in Lebanese pounds at a fixed rate.

(Reporting by Lilian Wagdy and Maha el Dahan; Editing by Andrew Heavens)