BEIRUT- Lebanon's central bank extended on Thursday the deadline for withdrawing from dollar deposits to Jan. 31, a central bank statement said.

The central bank on Dec. 16 said it was providing banks with U.S. dollars via its foreign exchange platform, Sayrafa, so they could in turn pay depositors in U.S. dollars rather than in Lebanese pounds.

(Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Alison Williams )