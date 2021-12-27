BEIRUT- Lebanon has set its parliamentary election for May 15, 2022, an interior ministry statement said.

Expatriate voters will cast ballots on either May 6 or May 8 depending on their country of residence, the statement said.

Lebanon's parliament had in October voted to hold early elections on March 27, but President Michel Aoun said he would not accept the early date.

The elections are expected to be hotly contested amid widespread anger in Lebanon over an economic meltdown that has seen the currency lose more than 90% of its value since 2019 and worsened poverty significantly.

