Lebanon's energy minister said on Wednesday that talks on securing funding from the World Bank are progressing and will wrap up in the first months of 2022, according to a tweet from the prime minister's office.

Walid Fayad added, after a meeting with Prime Minister Najib Mikati, that an electricity deal could be signed with Jordan by the end of the year.

