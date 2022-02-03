BEIRUT, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Lebanon's cabinet said it wouldapply the central bank's "Sayrafa" platform's exchange rate tocustoms transactions for imports in the 2022 budget, the actinginformation minister said in a news conference.

The cabinet would exempt food and medicine imports from anynew fees or charges, Minister Abbas Halabi said after a meetingwhere the cabinet studied the 2022 draft budget.

