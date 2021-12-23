ArabFinance : Kyndryl, the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, launches in Egypt and expresses commitment to help digital transformation.

At its official launch in Egypt, the event comprised dozens of government officials, customers, business partners and members of the press to discuss the advantages of new and emerging technologies in speeding digitalization and innovation as well as spurring the country’s competitive growth.

Accelerated by the disruptive changes brought on from the global pandemic and the pressures on

organizations to adapt swiftly, businesses and governments are reevaluating priorities, key investment, and new strategies to adapt. Digital transformation and enterprise technologies such as cloud, and artificial intelligence, are imperative for the demands of new work environments.

According to IDC, approximately 65% of global GDP will be digitalized by 2022 as companies and organizations build on strategies and investments to scale for the future of business.

“With a global economy still recalibrating from the far-reaching effects of the pandemic, enterprises everywhere are reorienting their approaches for future growth and innovation,” Mahmoud Badawi, Managing Director, Kyndryl Egypt, commented.

“At Kyndryl, we are committed to serving as a trusted partner to our customers in Egypt and across the world not only to help accelerate their digital transformation agendas but also to remain competitive, even during disruptive moments,” Badawi added.

Established in 2021, Kyndryl designs, builds, manages, and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. The company’s nearly 90,000 employees serve 75 of the Fortune 100 companies, and its 4,000 global customers already account for 45% of all passenger cars made, 61% of assets under management at the top 50 banks, and approximately half of all mobile connections.

Kyndryl has formed global strategic partnerships with key hyperscalers including Google Cloud and Microsoft and leading solutions providers SAP and VMware , and announced customer engagements with leading organizations around the world, including Etihad Airways, BMW Group, RSA Insurance, Dow, Michelin, EY, ABN AMRO, CaixaBank, and more.