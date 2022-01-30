PHOTO
RIYADH: Kuwaiti airline Jazeera Airways’ board of directors have approved a 1.03 billion Kuwaiti dinars ($3.4 billion) deal with European multinational aerospace corporation Airbus to purchase 28 aircraft, local newspaper Al Rai reported.
Additionally, the airline signed another agreement to purchase two aircraft engines with an accumulated worth of 9.8 million dinars ($32.3 million) to aid the firm’s operations, Al Rai reported, citing a disclosure published on the Kuwait Stock Exchange website.
The airline further clarified that while there is no current financial impact on its operations, both agreements are anticipated to bring about a positive impact on the corporation in the medium and long term.
