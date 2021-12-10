CAIRO - Kuwait and Saudi Arabia said that work is continuing to increase production in al-Khafji and Wafra joint operations, Kuwait State Agency (KUNA) reported on Friday citing a joint statement.

The two Gulf countries also agreed to coordinate implementing the memorandum Of understanding (MoU) on the neutral zone and the adjacent submerged zone, the statement added at the end of a visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to Kuwait.

(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy, Writing by Yasmin Hussein, Editing by Chris Reese)