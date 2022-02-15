Human settlements, water and sanitation minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has announced the construction of six mega social housing projects in the coming two years, starting in the financial year 2022/23. Kubayi-Ngubane made the announcement during a debate on the State of the Nation Address on Monday, 14 February.



The projects include:



- Fochville Extension 11 in the West Rand District Municipality, Gauteng. The proposed development will consist of 2,198 residential units, out of which 258 will be social housing units (SHU);



- Hospital Street in Mujuba District Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal. The proposed development consists of 53 four-storey building blocks consisting of 1,056 units;



- Germiston Extension 4 in Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality, Gauteng. The project has planned 201 SHUs to accommodate 601 people;



- Kwandokuhle Social Housing Project in Gert Sibande District Municipality, Mpumalanga. The project involves construction of a total of 492 SHUs in Govan Mbeki Local Municipality in the Gert Sibande District Municipality, Mpumalanga province;



- Hull Street Phase 1 in Francis Baard District Municipality, Northern Cape. The Hull Street Social Housing Project envisions delivering a total of 600 SHUs in two phases; and



- The Willow Creek Project is located in Ermelo, in the Msukaligwa Local Municipality in the Gert Sibande District Municipality, Mpumalanga province. The project entails the construction of 360 SHUs in the Ermelo Central Business District (CBD).



“Social housing is financed with a combination of government funding, debt and equity, making this subsector more dynamic and attractive for public-private partnership," said Kubayi-Ngubane.



The developments aim to increase the supply of rental housing in central locations for low- to middle-income earners.

