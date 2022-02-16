NAIROBI- Kenya should cut its budget deficit for the next financial year by half to 3% of gross domestic product (GDP) to avoid breaching a debt ceiling, set by law as a means of preventing the deficit running out of control, a parliamentary committee said.

The finance ministry's Budget Policy Statement (BPS) for the financial year starting in July, issued in November, projected a deficit of 846.1 billion shillings ($7.5 billion), or 6% of GDP.

Commenting on the BPS, the budget committee of the national assembly said the proposed deficit would breach the debt ceiling of 9 trillion Kenyan shillings.

"By end of June, the stock of debt will amount to 8.6 trillion shillings, which means the only amount available for the next financial year without an amendment to the ceiling will be 400 billion shillings," the committee said in a report issued on Wednesday.

There was no immediate comment from the Treasury.

Finance Minister Ukur Yatani will present the 2022/23 budget to parliament next month, after an election last August forced a change to the normal schedule in which the budget is presented in June.

The government aims to replace its nominal public debt ceiling with a debt anchor as a percentage of GDP by the end of June, Yatani said in November.

That change would set the debt anchor at 55% of GDP, with debt measured in present value terms.

($1 = 113.5500 Kenyan shillings)

