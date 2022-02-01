ArabFinance: Juhayna Food Industries (JUFO) reported a 5% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net revenue for the first quarter (Q1) of 2021, according to a press release.

Meanwhile, the companys gross profit margin dropped by 1.4 percentage points (pps) YoY, recording 29.1%.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) margin reached 18.9% in Q1 2021 due to higher marketing spending to back the launch of Juhaynas nuts and grains plant-based segment.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell by 13% in Q1 2021 to EGP 260 million, with margin recording 14%.

Net debt dropped to EGP 782 million in Q1 2021 from EGP 1.24 billion in Q1 2020.

Moreover, the company achieved a consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company of EGP 123.106 million in Q1 2021, up from EGP 113.59 million in Q1 2020.

It is worth noting that Juhayna posted a consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company of 490.027 million for the nine-month period ended September 30th 2021, compared to a profit of EGP 383.66 million in the same period of 2020.

Net consolidated revenue reached EGP 6.52 billion at the end of September 2021, compared to EGP 5.62 billion in the first nine months of 2020.

Founded in 1983, Juhayna is an Egypt-based company specialized in the production, processing, and packaging of dairy, juice, and cooking products.