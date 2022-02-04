AMMAN Production volume of raw phosphate in 2021 in the Kingdom saw a record of 10 million tonnes, the Jordan Phosphate Mining Company (JPMC) announced on Thursday.

The JPMC added that this quantity is the "largest in the company's history since its establishment in 1953, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The company noted that it is working to reach a production and marketing capacity of 13 million tonnes of phosphate over the next few years, Petra added.