AMMAN The Water Ministrys technical teams finished all documents related to the national water carrier project (Aqaba-Amman), the ministry announced on Tuesday.

This step was made following Royal directives and the governments commitment to speed up all relevant procedures to embark on the project to secure water to all governorates, with a capacity of 300 million cubic feet, according to a Water Ministry statement.

The ministry added that all relevant documents will be referred to the five companies that were previously qualified to offer their financial and technical bids, marking an important step towards the start of the scheme expected to provide all the Kingdoms areas with water by 2027.