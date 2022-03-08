AMMAN — Investment Minister Khairy Amr on Monday, in two separate meetings with Egyptian Ambassador Mohammed Samir and Indian Ambassador Anwar Halim, discussed means to enhance the Kingdom’s bilateral relations in the investment field with the envoys’ respective countries.

The meeting reviewed the ministry’s plans to attract new investments and their role in empowering existing projects, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Talks during the meetings also stressed efforts to facilitate all issues related to Egyptian and Indian investors willing to start projects in the Kingdom.

