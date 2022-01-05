PHOTO
AMMAN The Jordanian-Egyptian technical committee for land transport on Tuesday held a meeting in Cairo meant to advance relations in the field of transport.
The Ministry of Transport, in a statement, said that the meetings aimed at bolstering cooperation between the countries, notably easing travel and goods movement, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Talks during the meeting covered mechanisms related to the entry of trucks, chiller lorries and buses to both countries. The meeting was co-chaired by the ministry's secretary general Wissam Talhouni and Egyptian Chairman of Land Transport Regulatory Authority Sayed Metwally.
