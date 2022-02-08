HAMBURG- Jordan's state grain buyer has purchased about 60,000 tonnes of animal feed barley to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, traders said.

It was bought at an estimated $301.25 a tonne c&f for shipment in the first half of July. Seller was believed to be trading house Cargill.

Two other trading houses participated in the tender, Viterra which offered $319.00 a tonne c&f and CHS which offered $323.69 a tonne c&f, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan) ((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))