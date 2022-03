TOKYO: Japan's Fukuoka prefecture has confirmed its first infection with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, its governor Seitaro Hattori said on Saturday.

The case was a result of possible community transmission as the infection route was unclear, Hattori told a news conference.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Pravin Char) ((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @danielleussink;))