The IPO that will run through Dec. 26, 2021 will help the company raise SR1.6 billion ($427 million).
Jahez, as it's known, is offering the highest price per share among Saudi IPOs year-to-date.
On Dec. 19, Jahez announced its offering price at SR850 ($226) per share – the highest end of its indicative range, according to a bourse filing.
As many as 272,786 shares representing nearly 14.4 percent of the total offering will be offered during the subscription period.
This followed the completion of the book-building process by HSBC Saudi Arabia, with its offering shares 38.8 times oversubscribed.
“The offering was met with strong interest from qualified institutional investors, which is a testament to the company’s financial and operational position, leading market position,” said the company’s chief Ghassab Al Mandeel in a bourse statement on Dec. 19, 2021.
