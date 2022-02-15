MANAMA: Ithmaar Holding, a Bahrain-based holding company, has reported total net profit attributable to equity holders of $38.60 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 as against net loss of $41.72m reported for 2020.

The increase is mainly due to the growth in core income.

The announcement by Ithmaar Holding chairman Prince Amr Al Faisal, follows the review and approval of the company’s consolidated financial results by the board of directors.

Earnings per share (EPS) for 2021 were 1.33 cents, compared to negative 1.43 cents for 2020.

Total net profit for the year was $60.32m compared to net loss of $21.48m reported for 2020.

Ithmaar Holding’s total owners’ equity stood at $37.76m as of end-December 2021, a 156pc increase compared to $14.76m as of end-December 2020.

The increase is mainly attributable to profits for the year.

Accumulated losses, as of end-December 2021, stood at $798.79m and amount to 105pc of the share capital.

Total assets reached $9.03 billion as of end-December 2021, 8pc higher than $8.38bn as of end-December 2020.

Ithmaar Holding reported a net profit attributable to equity holders for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021 of $37.13m compared to net loss of $38.43m reported for the same period in 2020.

Agreement

EPS for the quarter were 1.28 cents, compared to negative 1.32 cents for the same period in 2020.

Total net profit for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021 was $44.59m compared to net loss of $30.26m reported for the same period in 2020.

In January 2022, Ithmaar Holding and Al Salam Bank announced agreement on the acquisition by Al Salam Bank of the consumer banking business in Bahrain of Ithmaar Holding’s subsidiary, Ithmaar Bank, as well as Ithmaar Holdings’ ownership stake in both BBK and Solidarity Group Holding.

The announcement followed the execution of a memorandum of understanding between the two entities in October 2021, and the transaction remains subject to the approval of Ithmaar Holding shareholders and the regulatory authorities and the signing of definitive agreements.

Following the anticipated transaction, Ithmaar Holding will retain a well-diversified portfolio of financial assets which includes banking businesses in Bahrain and Pakistan, as well as various local and international real estate assets.

Ithmaar Bank will remain a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ithmaar Holding and continue its journey as an innovative and agile Sharia compliant banking institution, maintaining its banking operations as a licensed Islamic bank regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain and focusing on corporate banking and related services.

