CAIRO- Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said on Sunday that it would vigorously defend itself against any claim for compensation from Genel Energy GENL.L over the government's termination in August of gas production sharing contracts (PSC).

Genel, whose production is focused on the Iraqi Kurdistan region, said last week it will start arbitration for "substantial claims" against Iraqi Kurdistan over the termination of the PSCs for its Bina Bawi and Miran gas projects.

The London-listed energy producer has spent around $1.4 billion on the projects, including their acquisition, maintenance, drilling and other costs.

The semi-autonomous KRG denies breaching the PSCs and says it has always acted in accordance with its obligations.

"The Government will vigorously defend any claim that is brought by Genel, and intends to pursue its own counterclaims for damages resulting from Genel's renunciation of the PSCs," an official statement said.

