The International Petroleum Technology Conference (IPTC) 2022, which will draw industry leaders, experts and delegates from 70 countries and more than 300 global companies, opens this evening in Riyadh with the theme 'Fuelling Global Recovery through Sustainable Energy'.

The conference, being held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, will host 107 technological sessions with more than 800 scientific papers, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

Deputising for HRH the Crown Prince, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Energy, is scheduled to inaugurate the conference that will be held at Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

This year’s conference will focus on enhancing global recovery through sustainable energy, where senior leaders of the energy sector in the region and the world will discuss joint visions and exchange talks on the latest developments and trends in energy fields and current and emerging technologies that will form the future of the energy sector.

The conference kicks off with a ministerial session on Sunday on the main theme of the conference “Fuelling Global Recovery through Sustainable Energy”, which will see the participation of Prince Abdulaziz; UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Al-Mazrouei; Kuwaiti Minister of Oil Mohammad Abdul Latif Al-Fares; Bahraini Minister of Oil Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa; Iraqi Minister of Oil Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail; and Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla.

On Monday morning, Prince Abdulaziz is scheduled to inaugurate the exhibition accompanying the conference.

The conference sessions will also embark on a discussion about the role of major petroleum companies and the petroleum industries in general in leading the global recovery for a sustainable future. Later on, a discussion panel will be held, where speakers will discuss methods of dealing with the permanent movement witnessed by global markets. The day sessions will conclude with a symposium that will discuss transformations witnessed by the energy sector towards realising a sustainable future that is economically profitable.

The third day will witness a symposium on the Circular Carbon Economy and Policies: Achieving Win-Win, which will be followed by a discussion panel on the technologies of the fourth industrial revolution.

On the final day, a panel session will be held to discuss the importance of agility and resilience in the midst of change that are witnessed by the petroleum industry and its global markets.

These sessions and panels will see the participation of presidents and executive officers of major petroleum companies and companies working in the petroleum industry and relevant international institutions.

The conference will host speakers such as President and CEO of Saudi Aramco Amin H Nasser, President and Group CEO of Malaysian Petronas Tengku Muhammad Taufik, CEO of Schlumberger Olivier Le Peuch, President and CEO of Occidental Petroleum Vicki Hollub, and CEO of Pioneer Natural Resources Scott D Sheffield, among others.

Founded in 2005, the IPTC is a flagship multidisciplinary technical event. The scope of the conference programme and associated industry activities address technology and relevant industry issues that challenge industry specialists and management around the world.