Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Sport and the National Center for Privatization & PPP (NCP) has announced that five more sports clubs in the country are being offered for privatisation.

The clubs offered to investors are: Al-Riyadh, Abha, Al-Fateh, Al-Tai, and Al-Shoulla.

The offering includes the receipt of expressions of interest and prequalification submissions from entities seeking to acquire these clubs, as part of the ongoing Sports Clubs Investment and Privatization Project and efforts to open the door for the private sector to capitalize on promising opportunities within the sports sector.

The ministry revealed that the five clubs have completed all required regulatory procedures and have reached the readiness stage for offering to investors. It also noted that the deadline for receiving prequalification applications from interested investment entities is Sunday, July 5, 2026. Interested investors can submit prequalification applications through the NCP’s website via the following link: www.ncp.gov.sa.

The ministry emphasised that sports clubs are being prepared to enter the project through a comprehensive framework that takes into account the readiness level of each club individually, as well as the seriousness and preparedness of potential investors. This approach ensures the fulfillment of all requirements necessary to participate in the project, while enhancing the efficiency of the offering process and generating sustainable value for both sports clubs and investors, said a statement.

The ministry also confirmed that expressions of interest for the acquisition of any sports club remain open on an ongoing basis in accordance with the project’s procedures and regulations.

It noted that where interest has been expressed in a particular club, the offering process typically takes between 8 and 10 months.

The ministry further highlighted the strong interest shown by both local and international investors in acquiring sports clubs, with more than 80 expressions of interest registered to date across 22 sports clubs. This reflects the project’s rapid growth and the opportunities available for private sector entities to contribute to the continued development of the sports sector.

Regarding the latest developments concerning Al-Najma and Al-Akhdoud clubs, the mnistry explained that negotiations are currently underway and will be followed by the contract-signing phase, ahead of the official announcement of the transfer of ownership of the two clubs to their new owners. - TradeArabia News Service

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