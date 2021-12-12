MANAMA: Inovest, a leading investment group listed on both Bahrain Bourse and Boursa Kuwait, has announced the signing of an agreement for the development of Dannat Resort, located in Half Moon Bay in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia.

Inovest is a major investor in First Gulf Real Estate Company (FGREC), which signed a development agreement with Sumou Holding, a Saudi based mega-developer, for dredging, reclamation and full infrastructural works of the resort.

The project, which has an estimated turnover of SR820 million (around $219m), is expected to take approximately 36 months of work from start to finish and will be the starting point for establishing Dannat Resort as both a residential and holiday destination.

FGREC owns Dannat Resort lands, measuring 1 million sqm with nearly 1.25kms of open waterfront.

Dannat Resort is being developed as a self-contained luxury destination, comprised of villas, apartments as well a hotel residence and a full suite of entertainment and marine services.

The master-plan is of a mixed-use project with diversified residential, commercial and leisure elements.

The signing ceremony was attended by Sumou Holding chairman Ayedh Al Qahtani and chief executive Saeed Al Nahdi as well as FGREC chairman Dr Abdulaziz Al Dukahil and board member Abdulaziz Al Sanad.

Also present were Inovest chief executive Yasser Al Jar and chief investment officer Talal Al Mulla.

Mr Al Qahtani said, “Our agreement with FGREC and Inovest to develop Dannat Resort allows us to combine our established expertise in real estate development and construction, as well as marketing and management skills to deliver exceptional value in the city of Al Khobar. We view Dannat as a multi-faceted opportunity for growth not only in residential and commercial spaces but in establishing Half Moon Bay as a prime touristic and entertainment destination which will attract regional and international visitors and investors alike.”

Also commenting was Dr Al Dukahil who said: “We are extremely pleased with the timely development plans within Dannat Resort. They represent a significant opportunity FGREC and its shareholders. Although, the tourism sector worldwide, was notably impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, it has begun to show clear signs of a solid rebound, and Saudi Arabia has positioned itself as a global luxury powerhouse with massive tourism development projects underway.”

