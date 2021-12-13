India batsman Rohit Sharma could miss the three-test series in South Africa due to an injury, while the home team's wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock might be out due to personal reasons, ESPN Cricinfo website reported on Monday.

Rohit, who replaced Virat Kohli as India's white-ball skipper last week, is part of India's 18-member squad that will travel to South Africa to play three tests beginning Dec. 26 in Pretoria.

Cricinfo reported that the 34-year-old, who is the vice captain of the Indian test side, picked up the injury during the team's net sessions.

Meanwhile, South Africa's De Kock could miss the second and third test matches, with his wife expecting the birth of their child in early January.

The second test is set to start on Jan. 3 in Johannesburg, while the final test is scheduled for Jan. 11 in Cape Town. The teams will then play three one-day internationals.

De Kock last featured for South Africa at the Twenty20 World Cup, where he opted to sit out their second group game following a board order to take a knee in support of the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

He later apologised for his decision and took a knee in the following three matches as South Africa were knocked out in the Super 12 stage of the competition.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge and Alison Williams) ((Manasi.Pathak@thomsonreuters.com;))