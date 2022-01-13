BENGALURU: Indian shares were unchanged on Thursday as losses in Wipro and private banks were offset by strength in Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services after the technology firms logged strong third-quarter numbers and projected tech spending to continue.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.06% to 18,224.35 by 0353 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.06% to 61,195.93.

Tech giants Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services jumped 1.5% each and were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index.

Infosys on Wednesday lifted its revenue outlook for the financial year to end-March 2022, while TCS reported a 12.3% rise in quarterly profit.

However, peer Wipro slid 4% and was the top percentage loser on the Nifty 50 index after it posted a near flat net profit.

Private sector lenders also weighed on the markets, with Nifty's private bank index falling 0.45%.

