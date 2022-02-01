(Adds details from speech)

By Alasdair Pal

NEW DELHI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Indian Finance Minister NirmalaSitharaman on Tuesday unveiled the budget for fiscal 2022-23,that aims to boost growth amid continued disruption fromCOVID-19 and rising inflation.

These are the highlights from Sitharaman's fiscal 2022-23budget:

DEFICIT/EXPENDITURE

* Proposes fiscal deficit of 4.5% of GDP by 2025/26

* Projects fiscal deficit of 6.4% of GDP in 2022/23

* Revised fiscal deficit for 2021/22 at 6.9% of GDP

* Total expenditure in 2022/23 seen at 39.45 trillion rupees

* States will be allowed 4% fiscal deficit to GDP in FY23

* 50 year interest free loans over and above normalborrowing allocated to states

* Scheme for financial assistance to states for capitalinvestment outlay to be 1 trillion rupees in 2022/23

FINANCE

* Emergency credit line guarantee scheme for small andmedium sized businesses to be extended to March 2023

* Energy transition and climate action will be a majorgovernment priority

* Public issue of Life Insurance Corporation expectedshortly

* Initiatives from last year's budget have been providedadequate allocations in this budget

* Special Economic Zones Act to be replaced with newlegislation

* To amend bankruptcy code to speed up resolution process

* Aims to lower winding up of companies to 6 months from 2years currently

* Long term capital gain surcharge to be capped at 15%

DIGITAL CURRENCY

* To launch digital rupee using blockchain technologystarting 2022/23

* To launch scheme for taxation of virtual digital assets

* Losses from sale of virtual digital assets cannot beoffset against other income

* Income from virtual digital assets to be taxed at 30%

DEFENCE

* Govt committed to reducing defence imports

INFRASTRUCTURE

* 5G spectrum auctions to be conducted in 2022

* Scheme for design-led manufacturing for 5G will be part ofproduction-linked scheme

* To award contracts to lay optical fibre in rural areas,completion in 2025

* 480 billion rupees set aside for affordable housing in2022/23

* To allocate additional 195 billion rupees forproduction-linked incentives towards solar equipmentmanufacturing

AGRICULTURE

* Domestic scheme introduced to reduce dependence on oilseedimports

* Fund with blended capital raised under co-investment modelto finance agriculture startups

* Railways to develop infrastructure for small farmers in2022/23

TRANSPORT

* 400 energy efficient trains to be manufactured over nextthree years

* National highways network to be expanded by 25,000km in2022/23

* Highways expansion to cost 200 billion rupees in 2022/23

* India budget: to bring out battery swapping policy

(Compiled by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Euan Rocha) ((Alasdair.Pal@thomsonreuters.com; +91 114 954 8060; ReutersMessaging: alasdair.pal.reuters.com@reuters.net))