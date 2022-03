Mumbai: India reported 264,202 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking its total tally to 36.58 million, the federal health ministry said on Friday.

Deaths from COVID-19 rose by 315, with total mortalities now at 485,350, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar in Mumbai; Editing by Christian Schmollinger) ((shilpa.jamkhandikar@thomsonreuters.com;))