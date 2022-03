Imperial Oil Ltd on Monday said repairs are underway after a fire was extinguished within a few minutes on Jan. 28 at its 121,000 barrel per day refinery in Ontario, Canada.

There were no injuries due to the fire in an electrical substation at the Sarnia facility and the cause is under investigation, a company spokesperson said.

