International Maritime Industries (IMI), the largest shipyard in the MENA region, and Columbia Shipmanagement (CSM) have expanded their partnership by signing a memorandum of agreement that will boost Saudi Arabia’s capabilities in shipbuilding, ship repair and engineering excellence.

The MoA comes only six months after both companies agreed to a memorandum of understanding to explore opportunities in various areas within the maritime sector.

IMI will work closely with CSM, a world-leading provider of ship management and maritime services, to support its vision of becoming a fully integrated global maritime facility. CSM’s maritime service portfolio, engineering expertise and worldwide network of clients and partners will help support IMI’s ongoing development, said a statement.

The partnership will be further enhanced by CSM acting as an official consultant for IMI in the areas of ‘sensorization technology’ for vessel performance optimization, engineering solutions, vessel design, and newbuild planning and supervision. Moreover, CSM will actively promote IMI’s modern facilities and technical capabilities to both existing and potential clients sourced through its extensive global network.

The MoA was signed by Dr Abdullah Al Ahmari, CEO of IMI, and Mark O’Neil, CSM CEO, in the presence of Ahmed Al Saadi, IMI Chairman and Saudi Aramco Senior Vice President – Technical Services.

Dr Al Ahmari, CEO of IMI, said: “We are pleased to have signed this agreement with CSM, a company that is committed to supporting our efforts of building a world-class, technologically advanced shipyard that will drive the development of the maritime industry in Saudi Arabia. The partnership enables us to leverage CSM’s unique capabilities and expertise, therefore enhancing our offering to both partners and customers. We look forward to collaborating further with CSM and achieving more important milestones in the near future.”