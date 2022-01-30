One of the leading Dubai-based luxury residential developers, Iman Developers launched their latest project in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), bringing 212 new apartments to Dubais supply-starved growing realty market.

Worth Dh130 million, Oxford 212 is the fifth successful residential development of Iman Developers which has a portfolio of four completed projects and another three in development stages.

Ismail Marfani, director, Iman Developers, said: Oxford 212 will set a benchmark in modern family living space. The project is luxury redefined offering premium living, adding value to the residential realty inventory of Dubai which currently is passing through a huge demand-supply gap."

The new developement will offer a total of 212 apartments 107 studios, 85 one and 20 two-bedroom units, ranging from 390 sq. feet to 1800 sq., with unit prices ranging from Dh426,000 to Dh13,00,000.

The projects focus is on providing a smart lifestyle to residents complete with a climate-controlled swimming pool, kids play area, and an intuitive everyday home automation. It has been developed with focus on sustainability and as part of it the development has intuitive smart lighting for energy saving and eco-cooling systems, Marfani added.

The leading company is known for its modern architect and on time completion of projects. The group boosts high quality and timely deliveries of its projects which in turn has increased customer confidence.

The group has also completed four projects before Oxford 212, so this gives buyers an option to compare the features of the projects on offer - from the quality of construction to the amenities on offer - from a huge supply of ready-to-occupy apartments.

For the past several years, we have seen an accelerating opportunity in convenience real estate, especially after the pandemic hit the world. The property buyer of todays time is aware and well informed and looks beyond just the property. We are offering a sense of a personalised journey from the very first stage of awareness, through the purchasing process and the construction phases, and finally throughout the living experience. We believe that this phenomenon will be at the centre of how business is done in the real estate industry moving forward, he concluded.